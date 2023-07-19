World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament takes over the Lansing Center

LANSING, Mich. — The World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament has made it's way to Lansing for the first time. The opening ceremony kicked off July 17 at the Lansing Center.

The tournament is being hosted by the Greater Lansing Sports Authority, the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the Michigan Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

The tournament has been a thing since 1909.

“The very first world tournament was in Kansas," said National Horseshoe Pitcher Association President Gary Roberts.

Horseshoe courts with clay are laid out, and judges are ready as 954 pitchers from five different countries and 48 states try their luck snagging a win.

“We have several different categories of pitchers, man, women, elders, seniors, and each one of those groups will have a championship crowned during this tournament," Roberts said. “There'll be a women's champion, elder women's champion, men's champion, junior champion.”

And hoping to grab one of those crowns is 84-year-old Lansing resident Lawrence Hinton.

“I'm looking forward to winning this tournament. And make more history for me. Because I've won the world tournament not four times," Hinton said.

Hinton started playing when he was 35 years old and says playing over the years has been great.

“It's been beautiful because it always has given me something to do and meet different people and nice people," Hinton said.

He’s hoping more people will come check the event out and learn about the sport as the tournament continues into next week.

“This is free to come in. They can come in and watch and enjoy Lansing. Lansing is a great city," Hinton said.

The tournament will go until July 29, so make sure you head down to the Lansing Center to check it out.

