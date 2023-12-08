Wonderland of Lights: Experience the magic at Potter Park Zoo

Video gives you a look inside of Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo.

Wonderland of Lights is an annual event that gets you into the holiday spirit.

You can check it out from 5pm until 8pm Thursday through Sunday until December 23.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In this week's things to do we are heading outdoors and straight to potter park zoo.

They have something pretty cool going on for the holiday season and it's pretty lit.

"Cool. They made all sorts of ornaments."

It's a tradition many people look forward to every year.

"This is kind of your way of celebrating Christmas," said Ava Mason.

Potter park zoo's wonderland of lights allows you to experience the zoo at night in a magical way.

"We've been doing it for more than 30 years," Carolyn Fabro said.

ZOO LADY - "1000s of light displays throughout the zoo," Fabro said.

Like trees decorated for every holiday.

"Christmas trees decorated for Christmas," Fabro said.

"Kwanzaa, Hanukkah," Fabro said.

A light wall.

"It's just lights hanging down from trees, just tons of strands of lights is a pretty remarkable site," Fabro said.

A ballerina on her toes, reindeer and you can't forget about frosty the snowman.

"I really liked that teardrop figures and people walking under it," Brian Marcos said.

"Just the entrance so far is pretty impressive," Marcos said.

The light displays aren't the only thing you'll be able to see.

Some animals will be visible.

"Oh there's a little baby. Oh i think that's a baby," said Savannah Welch

"It's family fun. And obviously we can enjoy all the holiday entertainment and the lights and just put everybody in the right spirit," Jamie Welch said.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids, seniors and military.

Wonderland of lights happens from 5pm until 8pm Thursday through Sunday. until December 23.

And don't forget to take some pictures.

And grab some hot cocoa.

