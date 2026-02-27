Women's center out of hygiene products, needs community support

LANSING, Mich — The Women's Center of Greater Lansing is low on essential hygiene products and is turning to the community for donations to keep up with daily demand.

The center gives away more than 200 hygiene items every day to people in need, but leaders say they have run out of basics like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, body wash, and soap.

"There's non-stop people coming in for hygiene items," Aria Morey, who works at the center, said.

Morey said the need is constant and personal.

"I know how quickly I go through shampoo and conditioner," Morey said. "I try to find a deal. I love a deal, but every human is different. So everyone has different needs even in their body care products."

Executive Director Rebecca Kasen said the shortage is having a direct impact on the center's mission.

"Shampoo, conditioner, everything that's what we're out of," Kasen said.

The center does not receive consistent funding for hygiene products, relying instead on grants and community donations to meet the need.

"Sometimes we get one small grant a year, everything else just comes from donations," Kasen said.

Kasen said there are several ways neighbors can help. The center has online wish lists featuring brands selected based on client suggestions, but physical product donations are also welcome.

"We have wish lists online and the brands that we chose in the wish lists are from what clients have suggested," Kasen said.

Kasen said the donations go beyond basic comfort.

"These are just critical to getting people a stable life and moving towards independence," Kasen said.

Information on how to donate can be found here.

