Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Why the city of Lansing is looking for your thoughts on parking

Parking in Lansing
Tianna Jenkins WSYM Sept 2023
Parking in Lansing
Parking in Lansing
Posted at 10:50 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 22:50:39-04

LANSING, Mich. — The city of Lansing is looking for your thoughts on parking.

They are conducting a parking and mobility study to help them identify how on and off street parking is being used.

They are also looking to find out what the issues are, how they can improve, and plan for the future.

This study is for the downtown, Old Town, REO Town, Lansing center and stadium district areas.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter