Why the city of Lansing is looking for your thoughts on parking

LANSING, Mich. — The city of Lansing is looking for your thoughts on parking.

They are conducting a parking and mobility study to help them identify how on and off street parking is being used.

They are also looking to find out what the issues are, how they can improve, and plan for the future.

This study is for the downtown, Old Town, REO Town, Lansing center and stadium district areas.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.

