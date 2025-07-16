LANSING, Mich — The former General Motors factory near the intersection of Osborn and Stanley has been sitting vacant for nearly two decades, leaving 57 acres of unused land in the heart of Lansing.

The former General Motors plant site has remained vacant since closing in 2007.

Local residents hope to see the 57-acre property developed into housing or businesses to address community needs.

The Lansing Economic Development Corporation is preparing to begin clearing the site, though complete redevelopment will take several years.

What will replace the vacant GM plant site in Lansing?

I asked neighbors what they hope to see happen with the long-abandoned property that many pass by daily.

"It's been like this for years now," said Janiyah Shine, who has lived in Lansing since 2012, just five years after the General Motors plant closed.

Shine has walked past the vacant 57-acre property for over a decade and believes it's time for change.

"I would like to see apartments here or something like a good store," Shine said.

She tells me more businesses could bring additional jobs to the area, and she'd like to see more housing to address homelessness in Lansing.

"It would be great for someone to do something about the homelessness around here," Shine said.

Chris Klein with the Lansing Economic Development Corporation tells me this project has been on their radar for years.

"It's definitely been on front of the mind for the folks that live nearby and ours to look into redevelopment," Klein said.

He tells me they're now getting ready to start clearing the site, but the process will be lengthy.

"Getting into the site, cleaning it up, and then those next couple of years to have that future look at vertical redevelopment," Klein said.

Shine just hopes the vacant lot will be put to good use.

"I think people would be thankful and grateful for it, I know I would," Shine said.

