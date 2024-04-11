Wednesday Michigan medical leaders celebrated a new name and branding here at Sparrow.

University of Michigan system and included the unveiling of new signage and a promotional campaign

It's part of sparrow's transition to the university of Michigan system and included the unveiling of new signage and a promotional campaign for what is now university of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing.

Leaders I talked with emphasized the progress made in the past year, and the resulting improvements in care and access for the community.

"Each day we build momentum toward our goal creating a new organization that's meeting the needs of our communities and the new name is a part of that and helps us create alignment, that honors the past but looks to the future," David Miller president of U-M Health said.

Sparrow became part of the u-m health system last April.

