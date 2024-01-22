Watch out for ice dams this winter

Ice dams can cause a lot of damage during the winter

If not treated properly it can cause water to seep into your home

Experts suggest preparing ahead of time so you don't run into damages

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's just ice and you'll start to see as it rises, it keeps getting thicker and thicker and it may get to be six inches or a foot and then you have a very serious problem at that point," said Rick Schuemann with Weather Vane Roofing.

"What are ice dams?" you might ask.

Experts say they happen when the warm air from inside of your home melts the snow on your roof.

"That water runs down the roof until it reaches the overhang, which is a different temperature and typically is cold and then it freezes at that point," Schuemann said.

Once it freezes it causes a thick layer of ice that just sits there not allowing other water that's coming behind it to escape.

"As the water freezes and starts backing up behind this dam, it gets underneath the shingles. And then that gives it access to the decking. And if there's sufficient underlay there it starts coming in the house," Schuemann said.

And once it gets into the house that can be a problem.

"Water can seep in through the roof and then into the drywall below it. And then you have problems with replacing the drywall and painting the drywall underneath it. So it's quite important once you see that happening to address it," Schuemann said.

Experts recommend you use calcium chloride in different sections to open up a channel so the water has a route to escape around the dams.

And if all things fail, call a professional.

