Washington Avenue in REO Town to close for Lansing Beer Fest

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, downtown Washington Avenue will be closed Saturday, June 10, due to the Lansing Beer Fest.

Washington Avenue from Elm Street all the way to South Street will be impacted. The closure is expected to last through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

Detours will be posted for motorists in the REO Town area.

For more information, visit the City of Lansing Public Service Department webpage.

