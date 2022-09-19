Watch Now
Voter registration drive being held at Lansing Community College's downtown campus

Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:29:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — November's general election will be here in no time, so to help you get ready, Lansing's City Clerk Chris Swope and Lansing Community College is hosting voter registration and information drives at LCC's downtown campus.

Starting Sept. 19 through Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can head to the Arts and Science building at the campus where they will be helping you register to vote. You can also grab information about voting early or at home on site.

“I am proud to work with Lansing Community College to connect with some of these citizens who may be attending LCC,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope in a press release. “We want to make it as convenient as possible to become engaged.”

Across the street from the downtown campus, you will find an election drop box at Fire Station #1 for voters in the city of Lansing.

For more information on voter registration, click here.

