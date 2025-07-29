LANSING, Mich — Your tax dollars are at work in Ingham County as officials begin transforming older housing into new affordable options across Lansing, East Lansing, and Lansing's Old Town neighborhood.

Ingham County voters passed a housing and homeless millage in November 2024, providing $5 million annually for affordable housing initiatives.

The funding will create 179 new affordable apartments and repair 111 existing units, with some homes priced around $150,000.

Income-qualified buyers can receive up to $30,000 in down payment assistance through Ingham County resources.

WATCH: Ingham County millage funds new affordable housing options

Voter-approved millage brings nearly 300 affordable housing units to our neighborhoods

If you're an Ingham County taxpayer, you helped make these new affordable housing options happen.

"In November of 2024, Ingham County voters passed a housing and homeless millage. That enabled $5 million a year to go towards the efforts of more affordable housing," said Diana Bartlett, Ingham County Housing Trust Fund Coordinator.

According to Zillow, the average rent in Ingham County is a little more than $1,300, and the average cost of a home is $218,000. Thanks to this millage passage, there are now going to be nearly 300 affordable homes in Ingham County.

"They are available along with Ingham County resources, for down payment assistance, up to $30,000 to get income-qualified folks into these homes," Bartlett said.

Bartlett tells me the money will create 179 new affordable apartments and will also repair 111 existing units, with buildings like this one going for $150,000.

"We are hopeful that making those resources available and letting folks know about down payment assistance can help get additional folks into these homes," Bartlett said.

I met neighbor DeQuan Jeanes, who thinks more affordable housing coming to our neighborhoods is what's needed.

"It's going to help out because rent around here at a minimum is a thousand," Jeanes said.

He tells me it'll give his friends a chance to move out on their own.

"Affordable and mixed with being safe is definitely a struggle," Jeanes said.

Bartlett also says this is going to help address the housing shortage in our neighborhoods.

"We've heard from the community that there is a housing shortage; we specifically see it for renters looking for affordable rental housing," Bartlett said.

According to Ingham County, these units will be in East Lansing, Lansing and Lansing's Old Town neighborhood.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.