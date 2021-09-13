VOTE: Who's the Top of the Town 2021?

City Pulse, 2021 2021 Top of the Town

This year's 2021 Top of the Town awards is hosted by City Pulse and FOX 47 News. It's your opportunity to let us know who your favorite people, places, and businesses are in Greater Lansing.

The first round runs from Wednesday, March 22 through Tuesday, April 11. You can choose to write in your own people, places, and businesses or select those that have already been nominated.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

How to participate

First off, visit LansingCityPulse.com/TOTT2021. There, you will find the contest’s homepage and you’ll be all set to vote. To begin voting, select any category. After you cast your first vote, enter your email address, name, and ZIP code. Once you’ve done that, you will be able to continue voting.

Please note that all votes are submitted automatically. Once you’ve cast it — you’re done. Don’t worry about a second submission screen.

If you need to stop and come back to your ballot or your Internet browser was closed, you can return to the site and continue voting exactly where you left off. Remember that you can always log out by clicking on your email address on the top left. When you are ready to resume voting, you can log in back in and get back to the contest.

As always, you can vote in as many (or as few) categories as your heart desires. Just remember to finish your ballot before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 28. That should give you plenty of time to make even the most hair-splitting of decisions. The winners will advance to the second round, which will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Note: When you vote, you’ll see among those already nominated the top winners from 2020. That’s just our way of paying a tribute to the champs. You may vote for one of them or nominate your own choice.

