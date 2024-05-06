"Viva México" - The Lansing Lugnuts celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Video shows the Lansing Locos Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Jackson Field.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was home runs and good times Sunday, as the Lansing Lugnuts took the field.

It was the Lansing Locos Cinco de Mayo celebration, and players and fans alike could be seen sporting colorful Lugnuts jerseys.

Marketing and Fan Engagement Manager Amanda Rich says this celebration is part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative to celebrate Hispanic culture.

"Cinco de Mayo means community for the Lugnuts here, you know we really value that," Rich said.

"With our Copa de la Diversión initiative, we've got the Lansing Locos with our turquoise and marigold and our South American potoo bird, to kind of represent the cultures that resonate most with our teams and our players."

Dancers from the Ballet Maria Luz performed pre-game, and on top of the dugouts in between innings.

Cinco de Mayo to me is the day that Mexicans truly get to celebrate in America," said Benecil Delacruz, a dancer with Ballet Maria Luz. "It celebrates Mexican history, especially the independence of Mexico. It's a great day where we come to celebrate who we are and show everyone else who we are."

After students from the Mason Middle School Band performed the National Anthem, fans were ready for the Nuts to play ball.

It was Charles Shaffer's first Lugnuts game. He says the Cinco de Mayo celebration brought him joy.

"It's fun, and we're just having a great time," Shaffer said. "It just makes me happy, I appreciate everybody. The dancers, the players coming out today."

As the innings passed, fans enjoyed discounts on tacos and drinks and shared their love of the game during this yearly celebration.

"Mexican culture is not just a culture for Mexicans. It's a culture that can be spread through everybody, it promotes love and family, and that's great to share with everybody," added Delacruz.

The Lugnuts took the win against the South Bend Cubs, with a score of 8-7.

