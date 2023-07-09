Vigil for Wynter Cole-Smith held at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A very emotional night on Saturday as dozens of mourners gathered at the state capitol for a vigil to remember 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith. The crowd wore purple to help raise awareness for domestic violence, as they pay tribute to the slain toddler.

This story hit close to home for Lansing resident Joy Hoely. She says she wants to see something change right away.

"This is just not right, this has made my stomach sick. My daughter had it happen to her when she was 3 years old, and this man needs to pay, " said Hoely.

Cole-Smith was kidnapped last Sunday after police say her mother was sexually assaulted and stabbed by Rashad Trice, her ex-boyfriend. Wynter’s body was later discovered in Detroit on Wednesday. Trice is now facing 16 felony charges.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has hope the community can bounce back from this tragedy.

"We move forward we are a positive community, we are a welcoming community, we are a tight neat community, Lansing is a small big city, we all can come together and share with each other, " said Schor.

