Vet's Ace Hardware in Lansing helping people stock up for winter storm

Vet's Ace Hardware in Lansing keeps busy ahead of winter storm.

The hardware store has sold a lot of salt, shovels, and emergency items.

The store still has supplies and will be open on Saturday for those who still need to stock up.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Very busy in preparation for this storm," said Vet's Ace Hardware owner Shane Perdue.

Vet's Ace Hardware in Lansing isn't playing any games when it comes to the winter weather.

"This is the one that we've been waiting for all year, and we've been preparing at the hardware store for this storm," Perdue said.

The family owned store has anything you might need during a storm like heaters, salt, a roof rake, gloves, and of course shovels.

Shane Perdue is the third generation owner.

He says they have seen a lot of business in the last couple of days.

"Folks coming in for batteries, they are coming in for emergency supplies, they are coming in for extra shovels and salt," Perdue said.

And while some people have already bought items.

Perdue still expects other customers to still roll in and grab last minute things like Jim Campbell and his grandson Brooks.

"We needed salt. We have the day off he had the day off from school, so we just figured we'd hang around," Jim said.

"Salt the driveway and the side walk so it doesn't get that slippery," Brooks said.

Even though the snow will be piling up the store will be open on Saturday if you are still looking for supplies.

"I got four pallets worth of salt and buckets of salt, shakers of salt, I've got probably 50 something shovels left and probably sold almost as many. We're ready to go," Perdue said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook