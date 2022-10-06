Veg Head close to opening its doors in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Soon you'll be able to walk through the doors of Veg Head and experience plant-based food on a different level. And whether you're vegan or not, Veg Head is hoping to be the spot in downtown Lansing that everybody can eat at.

Owner and Chef Kari Magee became a vegan in 2018. She found that with the new lifestyle came a bit of a challenge.

"I wanted to eat like nachos, tacos, you know, burgers, or, you know, fun foods like that mac and cheese, all the things that I wanted to eat, there was not options for that," Magee said. "A lot of times, like the restaurants that did have plant based options, there were just be a couple in there."

So she decided to create Veg Head.

"I wanted to recreate the perception of vegan and we are using plant based as the term. But all of the options are animal free."

Veg Head is located in the historic Ranney Building in downtown Lansing. Magee says she has made it her mission to have a versatile menu.

"We have cauliflower wings, crab-less cakes, we have nachos. We also have street tacos, we have a sweet potato burger, which is so delicious. I have a jalapeño popper mac and cheese, which is spicy and delicious. We also have green bowls. So more than healthy style," Magee said.

They will also have different steaks on the menu, dessert and prebiotic sodas.

The idea is to create a space where meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans can come together for a meal. Magee was fortunate enough to take a plant-based cooking training to really work with the flavors.

"Just kind of taking the flavors of my background, and the things that I enjoyed and infusing them into the foods," Magee said.

Veg Head will also look out for those with allergies and has opened its doors to artists as well.

"We've included all sorts of artists to come join our you know, show their art, and we've created a space where people can come and be comfortable," Magee said.

The plan is to have Veg Head open on Monday, and Magee says if anything changes it will be posted on their Facebook page.

