UPDATE: 19-year-old shot on July 5 near the Capitol has died

LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: The 19-year-old shooting victim from the July 5 shooting near the Capitol has died from his injuries. The victim is identified as Cashad Jerry Pops from Lansing.

The shooting investigation is now considered a homicide and police are still looking for information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

On July 5, 2021 at 3:56 AM Lansing Police were called to Martin Luther King Blvd. and St. Joseph due to shots being fired between two vehicles. Upon arriving, officers located a 19-year-old with an apparent gun-shot wound to the head as well as an un-injured female passenger.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a critical injury.

Police did determine that both vehicles had been involved in exchanging gunfire and firearms were found in the victims' vehicle.

The second vehicle in the altercation fled the scene after the victim's car crashed.

