Unleash your creativity at Playing Picasso in Lansing

Playing Picasso in Lansing allows you to let your creativity run wild.

The Paint Your Own Pottery studio has more than 700 pieces for you to check out.

Video takes you inside the studio to experience all the fun you can have.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Playing Picasso in Lansing allows you to get creative with a hands-on experience.

The walk-in studio has been around for 20 years and has more than 700 pottery pieces you can choose from to paint.

"You can come back multiple times and never paint the same thing," said owner Stephanie Zacharda.

"We have our mugs, which are some of the most popular items," Zacharda said.

"Bowls are really popular as well," Zacharda said.

"The holiday items are Christmas and Halloween and Easter, Valentine's...they're all really popular," Zacharda said.

Lions, honey jars, mushrooms, and cute little gnomes are a few other things you'll find.

"I decided to paint a little jewelry box. I just needed something to put my jewelry in. And it was really cute and simple," said Samantha Cleveland.

They have all the tools you need to make your masterpiece.

"We have a short QR code video that goes through the instructions and some written steps," Zacharda said.

"We have sponges. You have to wipe down your piece to get rid of the dust or dirt," Zacharda said.

"There's assorted brushes in the basket," Zacharda said.

And we can't forget the most important part, the paint.

"There are palettes so you can bring the paint right to your table," Zacharda said.

Don't be afraid to let your creativity run wild.

Try painting some hearts, avocados, flowers, and a girl version of the cookie monster like Amara Spinney.

"You can store cookies. And then up here, you could put milk," Amara said.

"I've been here three times with my friend and because her mom works here, every time has been like a good experience," Amara said.

Of course, I had to try it out for myself.

And they even made me feel special by creating a Things to Do piece for me to paint.

The studio is open six days a week.

So bring your family, and friends, or even enjoy a date night.

"Just give it a try. And you'll get hooked," Zacharda said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook