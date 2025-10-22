University of Michigan Health Sparrow opens new comprehensive breast center to streamline cancer care

LANSING, Mich — University of Michigan Health Sparrow has opened a new comprehensive breast center designed to reduce wait times and provide more coordinated care for patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The center aims to reduce lengthy wait times for tests, biopsies and mammograms that patients currently face during the cancer diagnosis process.

"One of the things that is very difficult when you hear the word you may have cancer, we see something suspicious, is all the process of waiting. It's time-consuming. Waiting for tests, biopsies, mammograms," said Marilena Muto, a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2015 and again earlier this year in her second breast.

The new center consolidates services that previously required patients to travel to different facilities, according to Dr. Brittani Thomas, a medical oncologist at the facility.

"Sometimes patients have to travel to different facilities," Thomas said.

Thomas believes the center will be transformative for patient care and could improve early detection rates.

"Hopefully that will increase the amount of women who are able to get screened and early detection," Thomas said.

"It will help with speeding up the process time and getting the answers that you need," Muto said.

For patients like Muto, who describes the cancer journey as disorienting, the centralized approach offers hope for a smoother experience.

"Your head is spinning, things are cloudy, this will be amazing and help with planning and treatment," Muto said.

The center serves both men and women, as breast cancer can affect patients of all genders.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

