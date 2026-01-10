UM Health-Sparrow advises where to seek care as Michigan flu cases reach peak levels

LANSING, Mich — The University of Michigan Health Sparrow is advising residents on where to seek care as flu cases surge across the state, with Michigan currently at the CDC's highest risk level for influenza.

Michigan is at the CDC's highest flu risk level, causing UM Health-Sparrow hospitals and clinics to operate at high capacity.

Most flu cases can be managed at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications, according to health officials.

Emergency rooms should only be used for life-threatening symptoms like difficulty breathing or extremely high fevers



Hospital and clinic leaders at UM Health-Sparrow report facilities are operating at high capacity due to the influx of flu patients. Officials emphasized Friday that most flu cases can be managed at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications.

"For those who have pre-existing health conditions or other reasons for being more ill, then you can present to different clinics or urgent cares to get care," Dr. Chandu Vemuri said.

Vemuri, who serves as UM Health-Sparrow Lansing Chief Medical Officer, stressed that emergency rooms should be reserved for life-threatening symptoms like difficulty breathing or extremely high fevers.

The guidance comes as Michigan faces its peak flu season, with healthcare systems working to manage patient volume while ensuring appropriate care levels for different symptom severities.

