Ultium Cells to host job fair in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A new battery cell plant to build EV batteries here in Lansing is looking for people to join its team.

Ultium cells will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

It’s taking place at Capital Area Michigan Works from 3:30pm until 6:30pm.

They will be focusing on positions like supervisors and maintenance technicians, and engineers.

At the job fair you will be able to do on-site interviews, learn about career opportunities and even meet the team.

The job fair also offers a virtual option.

For more information on how you can register , click here.

