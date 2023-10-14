UAW Strikers in Lansing want justice

LANSING, Mich. — "We deserve way more than what they are giving,"

We are continuing our UAW coverage as workers tell me they just want justice. UAW striker Heather Wilder wants change because it's becoming harder each and every day getting by.

"Get back the things that we lost, in the past, get back, cost of living everything is going up, we can't really afford much,"

Tomorrow will make it a month since the UAW strike has started and strikers aren't giving up, and want Shawn Fain to take action.

"I think they need to bring all the plants out, at once, they don't want to budge or do anything, to show Shawn Fain we are not playing, and he needs to take a sellout,"

Friday Fain announced a new phase of the strike, one where UAW workers in Mid-Michigan and across the country could be called to strike at a moments notice.

Meanwhile workers already on the picket lined say they'll be here as long as it takes until their demands are met.

"get a pay raise,"

