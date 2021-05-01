Two people shot and killed Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were summoned to the 600 block of Baker Street for a reported shooting. At the home, they found two people, a man, and a woman, both dead with gunshot wounds.
As of right now, police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
As Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green shared, “This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families.”
