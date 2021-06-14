Two dead after overnight shooting near Rotary Park

LANSING, Mich. — An overnight shooting in downtown Lansing left two people dead Monday.

According to captain Katie Diehl with the Lansing Police Department, around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rotary Park.

Officers located a deceased male on the scene.

Three additional victims were also found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. One of them was later pronounced dead.

Diehl said at this time, they don’t have anyone in custody, and investigators are actively working to find out what happened.

