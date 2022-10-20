Tunnel of Terror taking over Tommy's Express Car Was in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It looks like a normal car wash right now with a few Halloween decorations, but this weekend, Tommy's Express Car Wash will transform into a Tunnel of Terror.

They are making sure the community has a spooky experience Friday and Saturday night from 7-10 p.m.

"We're going to have all the lights turned down," said franchise partner Michael Herrema. "We got the ghost and the goblins. We're going to have 12 to 15 of our awesome team members that are going to be out in costume to spook and scare you guys."

And if the team members don't spook you, the decorations sure will.

They have everything from caution tape to fake blood to spiders and clowns.

There is also a spot where you can take cool spooky pictures.

"We do give a gift bag. And so that's going to come with candy. We're going to give you our detailed kit that has an air fresheners, hand sanitizer, microfiber cloth, and then, they're also going to learn more about our Tommy Club," Herrema said.

But most importantly, you'll be able to learn about their charity event.

"We chose a community foundation group called Footprints of Michigan, and it's to give children in need of boots and shoes this November. And so our goal is through the number of car washes that we are to give during this particular time. I have a goal of I want to give 200 boots and shoes to this great community," Herrema said.

With the way the economy is today, Herrema says they just want to do their part to help.

"Today is kind of different economies different people can't afford what they used to be able to afford, with inflation, things of that nature. And if we can put one pair of boots or shoes on our child in need, but we're hoping to do many, we can get back and we're extremely excited about that," Herrema said.

The Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash costs $25 per vehicle, and those with membership can go through the tunnel as many times as you want.

And if you missed it this weekend, don't worry the haunted car wash will be back Oct. 28-30.

