Truck drivers and English proficiency: An executive order

Video shows one local truck driver, who says he can see both sides of the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

An executive order from President Trump requires all truck drivers in the U.S. to be able to speak English proficiently.

According to the Trump Administration, this requiment already exists, along with other requirements for the job, like being over 21-years-old, passing drug tests, and completing the training program.

The Trump Administration argues that proficiency in English for truck drivers has not been properly enforced.

"If you can't speak English, how you gonna read English?" says Aaron Bray, a local truck driver.

Bray has heard about the executive order and has some first-hand experience.

"If you're trying to book a load with somebody and can't understand properly what they're saying, it just causes a lot of miscommunication and confusion," says Bray.

But he also says he feels for his fellow drivers, who might be affected by this order, and offers another solution.

"Hire some translators, maybe just in case they can't speak that good of English, but, that's what I think should happen," says Bray.

According to the executive order, the Secretary of Transportation will determine exactly how to reinforce English proficiency for truck drivers.

