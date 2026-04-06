TONIGHT: Lansing City Council expected to vote on proposed $120 million Deep Green data center project

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing City Council is scheduled to vote tonight on a proposed $120 million data center in downtown Lansing, a project that has sparked months of debate among residents and city leaders.

To proceed, five of eight council members must approve the rezoning request, and six must approve the sale of city-owned property. The proposed site sits on less than three acres of parking lots along Kalamazoo Street between Cedar and Larch streets.

United Kingdom-based Deep Green has proposed the two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility. It would be the company's largest data center to date and its first location in the United States.

Supporters, including Mayor Andy Schor and local business leaders, point to the financial benefits of the development. Deep Green said it would create 50 construction and operations jobs, though company officials noted that number may end up being inflated. BWL said the project could net an extra $1 million for the city annually, which could potentially mean $100,000 per year for Lansing housing projects.

WATCH: Lansing data center gains support from business and labor leaders

Lansing data center gains support from business & labor leaders

However, other residents have voiced concerns about pollution, environmental impacts, and potential utility rate hikes.

One resident said they have yet to hear a convincing argument for why Lansing should welcome a data center.

WATCH: Lansing data center sparks debate among residents

Lansing Data Center Sparks Community Debate Over $120M Project

“We’ve been at this six months and I’ve still yet to hear a convincing argument along the lines of why I, as a Lansing resident, should want a data center in my city,” the resident said.

Deep Green representatives have previously defended the proposal, saying the facility would not require large amounts of water or energy compared to other developments.

Stay tuned for coverage throughout the day on this vote from Lansing City Council.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.