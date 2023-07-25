Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and hot

LANSING, Mich. — The southwestern 'heat dome' shifts to the central and northern United States this week, leaving many communities with temps in the low/mid 90s. This will be our most humid atmosphere of the year, so the 90s will feel different compared to other hot days through 2023. This will also bring the potential of a heat index of near the triple digits! Wednesday may bring moments of relief with showers and thunderstorms developing. Find ways to stay cool this week! The hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday.

