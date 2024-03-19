Power restored to thousands of Lansing residents after massive outage

LANSING, Mich. — ***UPDATE***

Power has now been restored to all customers following widespread outage.

***END UPDATE***

Thousands of customers are in the dark in downtown Lansing.

According to the Lansing Board of Water & Light, an equipment failure around 12 pm caused a widespread power outage for about 20,000 customers.

Officials say they expect to have the problem fixed and power restored within the hour.

If you need to report an outage, you can call 877-295-5001 or click here.

To see if your neighborhood has been impacted, click here.

