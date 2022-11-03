Things to Do: Thrifting in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — For some people. it's a lifestyle. For others, it's just a way to collect cool things. Thrifting is also a way for you to save some money and look good while you're doing it. Here's a look at two thrift shops in the area you should check out.

Thriftique

Nestled along South Washington Avenue in REO Town filled with antiques and childhood treasures, you'll find Thriftique.

"A little more boutique, antique collectible unique mixed in but also have a thrift feel," owner Atalie Buycks said.

Buycks says when you walk inside, you have to take it all in and take your time to find the hidden gems calling your name.

"I want people to touch things, turn it over, pick it up. You have to put your hands on things. Yeah, look at the bottom, turn it around. Look at the back. It's all a part of real goods a good thrifter," Buycks said.

And boy are there a lot of things in this store that will have you ready to drop some cash.

Like jewelry, knickknacks, houseware, antiques, collectibles, small furniture and fabulous clothes.

"Clothes for everybody fashion is my passion," Buycks said.

And there's even a clearance section, and they have affordable prices.

"I always have a sale at Thriftique, you will never come here and not find something," Buycks said. "The experience is the most important part at Thriftique. We certainly want you to have a good time whether you're buying anything or not."

The store is open Thursday through Saturday.

For more details, click here.

Thift Witch

Halloween might be over, but tucked away in Old Town, Thrift Witch is making it last year round.

"It's like visiting a thrift store on Halloween in a time machine," owner Tiesha King said.

And if you love dark macabre, this store is for you. When you walk in, your eyes are drawn to the paintings on the wall and the bright colors.

"You'll find oddities, weird antiques, cool local art from people that only get a spotlight during Halloween, but you can find a lot of Gothic kind of themes," King said. "Anything from jewelry that's handmade or just assembled in a Gothic sort of way to handmade dolls, hand knitted dolls, wet specimens you know insect displays different things like that."

The shop also has toys that just bring back childhood memories and vintage clothing that will make you want to bust out your best model walk on a Halloween runway.

Prices of these gems are affordable.

The store prides itself on being inclusive

"We want to make sure that the doors are open for everybody," King said. "We also have the dark art market next door, which is a small business incubator. So there's three small businesses and it rotates from time to time."

Thrift Witch is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more details, click here.

