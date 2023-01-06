Things to Do: Kick off the new year right and achieve your fitness goals

LANSING, Mich. — It's 2023, and some people are yelling out "new year, new me." If the new you includes getting active, there are plenty of places in the mid-Michigan area where you can get your sweat on. Here's two you should check out.

Fitstop24

Whether you are new to the fitness world or a seasoned pro, FitStop24 Lansing goes above and beyond to make sure you have a great experience.

“It's more of a community than just a gym. We're here to help you. Get through all of your fitness needs and goals," said owner and trainer Kristen Clark. "I love helping people. I love to see the results. When I get text saying like you've changed my life or my day, it's very encouraging."

The full-access gym has all the tools you can think of to help you on your fitness journey.

“We have a cardio section," Clark said. "We have deadlift, we have squat racks, which everyone loves, we have a smith machine, we have a leg press, so we have lots of stuff out there. Anything you need is here."

They also offer personal training, have a boot camp room, access to Sip City next door and even equipment for the heavy lifters.

Clark says it's not hard getting into shape it's just hard sometimes for people to make the commitment for themselves.

"Trying to set small goals is really good. I wouldn't say that this big, huge goal, because it's kind of unattainable. So it's that small ones and maybe reward yourself a little bit when you hit those small goals," Clark said.

She also suggest making sure you drink water and eat cleaner to help you on your journey.

"I would say make sure you're drinking half your body weight in water in ounces. So if you're 100 pounds, you need to drink 50 ounces of water. That's a very good start," Clark said. "Try to fill your plate with fruits and vegetables and lean protein. Start there and then just start building on it. Really, there's so many different diets out there. But really it's just starting with good healthy, whole foods."

For more information on FitStop24, click here .

Hilltop Yoga

And if the gym isn't for you but you want to try something new to help you de-stress, check out Hilltop Yoga in Old Town.

"Hilltop is a holistic yoga studio. And we focus on wellness and all forms. So not just physical wellness, but emotional wellness, mental wellness, spiritual wellness," said owner Jessie Williams.

They offer a variety of classes for those who are beginners and those who are advanced, including prenatal yoga. And the vibe when you walk in the studio is always warm and welcoming.

"For anybody looking to start yoga, we always recommend a basics class. And they tend to be slower pace really focused on alignment to keep students safe, so they're not being injured," Williams said. "We also offer yin, which is a class where you're seated at the entire duration of the class, and you hold postures for anywhere from two to five minutes."

It might look like everyone that does yoga is flexible, but Williams says that isn't true. You don't have to be flexible to try it out.

"You don't have to touch your toes, you don't have to be able to do a push up," Williams said. "What's more important is that you just get in the room and try it, and know that you don't have to show up and be perfect."

And showing up for yourself is the first step in becoming a better you.

"It's easier to hold yourself accountable when you are in a room of people who are also holding themselves accountable. That's why community becomes important," Williams said. "Those folks become our accountability partners as well, so don't insist that you have to do it on your own. Rely on people around you, even if you don't know them well, who are on this same journey path looking for the same things as you."

For more information on Hilltop Yoga, click here .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook