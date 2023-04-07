Things to Do: Hop to these Easter Events

LANSING, Mich. — If you celebrate Easter, this week's Things to Do is for you. From a 5k race that's for a good cause to Easter egg hunts, there are plenty of egg-cellent events you should check out.

Hippity Hop 5k

If 5ks are for you, you'll want to hop to Potter Park Zoo this Saturday.

The Hippity Hop 5k is back and ready for you to lace up your running or walking shoes.

The race will start and finish near the entrance of the zoo and will take you along the Lansing River Trail. The entire course is paved, and they have a backup route to avoid spots that are flooded.

On race day the start time is open from 11 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. And if you're competitive, you'll want to be at the start line by 10:55 a.m.

Participants will get a t-shirt, a finisher's medal and free access to the zoo that day.

The family-friendly event will also have an Easter egg hunt and activities for the kids.

Registration ends just before midnight on Friday, and there will not be same-day registration on race day.

For more information, click here.

Bunny Hop on the Square

This Saturday, you can also Bunny Hop on the Square. The event is happening from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in downtown Lansing.

Businesses and organizations will have eggs and goodies families can collect on the 100-400 blocks of S. Washington Square.

The Easter Bunny will also be there, and families can get free printed photos with the bunny.

You can also stop by and grab some food at one of your favorite spots in the downtown area.

For more information, click here.

Easter Egg Hunt on the Capital Lawn

And finally at the Michigan Capitol, there will be another Easter egg hunt but on the lawn.

This event is free with no registration needed.

Families will be able to enjoy a number of activities, including balloon twisting, face painting and, of course, hunting for eggs.

All the fun kicks off at 10 a.m., so bring the whole family and get ready to watch some kids scramble for some eggs.

For more information, click here.

