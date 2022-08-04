Things to Do: Head to Old Town this week for JazzFest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Things to Do, we're getting jazzy mid-Michigan. If you're looking to sway to the rhythm and move your feat to the beat, head to Old Town this week for the 28th annual Michigan JazzFest.

Starting Thursday night, you can expect to see a sea of people smiling and listening to some great music. The festival is scheduled to take place in the evenings Thursday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

"We started JazzFest, Michigan in 1995. And it really was a catalyst program with the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art to help transform this community Old Town and put us on the map," said Terry Terry, the founder and president of the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art.

The festival started with just one stage and a small crowd, but so much has changed over the years.

"We have four stages spread throughout the street on Turner Street, a river stage behind UrbanBeat and one inside UrbanBeat," Terry said. "Thursday night, we have our kickoff fundraiser for the Lawrence Lo Leathers Foundation. Pickle Mafia and Luther Allison are performing that night. And then Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, we have over 34 performances, something for everybody."

The festival will also feature food and clothing vendors and have things for he kiddos like chalk art, an instrument petting zoo concept and a children's ballet theatre.

And with this festival, you will get to experience jazz in different forms.

"What's really interesting is that every band has been asked to play something original and original composition song, something they've never played before a live audience before," Terry said. "So you're gonna hear a lot of great new stuff."

Ticket price varies depending on if you want general admission or premiere seating. For more information on tickets, click here.

