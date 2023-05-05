Things to Do: Get your clay on at Wheel House Studio

LANSING, Mich. — When it comes to throwing clay, Daniel Nuñez knows exactly what he's doing. He's kind of the wheel deal.

Inside of Wheel House Studio in REO Town, Daniel and his wife Abbey are helping people create new experiences and make cool stuff out of clay.

“We teach strangers how to play with mud," Daniel said. “We have hands-on group ceramics experiences.”

On one side of the studio, Daniel is supervising the making of the pottery.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2023 Wheel House Studio

“I'm going to give you a donut of clay, which you're going to try to trick into making taller. That is the majority of what happens on the wheel," Daniel said. "You're essentially playing Jenga with mud, trying to take a little bit away from a stable base in exchange for some height.”

While on the other side, Abbey is glazing all the work produced or teaching glazing classes of her own.

“One of my favorite things about our classes is how much seeing other people's creativity inspires me and makes me want to show that off to others and just kind of bringing everybody into this place," Abbey said. "They can make what their brains imagine.”

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, 2023 Wheel House Studio

One thing Wheel House Studio is focusing on is their community, and just like neighboring shops, making everyone feel like they are family.

“One of our goals is building community and really making this a space that people feel safe and that people feel like they can express themselves creatively," Abbey said.

Wheel House Studio will be hosting a sidewalk sale and free-throwing event on May 13 where you'll be able to buy pottery and also try your hand at the wheel.

“Dan will be bringing the wheel out, so as people come by, they can jump on the wheel and try that out," Abbey said. "It's a great opportunity if you've never tried the wheel to see do I even like how this feels without committing to a full seven-week class or a date night.”

And if you miss out on that day, you can come back to experience the same thing on June 17 for the 517 Juneteenth Weekend.

For more details on Wheel House Studio and classes, click here.

