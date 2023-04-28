Things to Do: Get fit with Primed Combat in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Alright mid-Michigan, it's time to try something new. Switch up your fitness routine and try mixed martial arts at Primed Combat in Lansing.

Gray Maynard is the head coach and owner, and inside his gym is where people can learn new skills, grow and have fun.

“I started wrestling when I was three years old. And then, I was with the UFC for, I don't know, 13 years, and I wrestled at Michigan State. I was a three-time All-American there so been doing it for a little bit," Maynard said.

His passion to teach people led him to open up his own gym.

“We have kickboxing classes right now, adult kickboxing classes, adult jujitsu classes, women's kickboxing," Maynard said. "Pretty soon, we'll be adding kids classes and then early morning bag classes.”

In the kickboxing class, you are definitely going to sweat.

“You're going through drills, and then, we usually start with some combos a little bit of warm up, gradually increasing intensity," Maynard said.

While jujitsu is ground base.

“Jujitsu is is more of a grappling base, and it usually takes place on the ground, and there's a lot of different holds choke holds arm locks, leg locks," he said.

Eventually, they will probably add an MMA class where people can go through all the motions.

“Kickboxing into wrestling into jujitsu, but right now we're just kind of splitting it up," he said.

They also have some drop-in class opportunities for self-defense classes where you'll learn a few skills to keep you safe.

“Just knowing how to protect yourself, whether it'd be getting out of stuff, running, whatever it is to keep your life ultimately and and to live to see another day," Maynard said.

So check them out and make sure you leave it all on the mat. You can also grab a healthy snack up front at Blend.

