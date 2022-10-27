Things to Do: Check out these 3 Halloween events

LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is right around the corner, and things are getting spooky in the mid-Michigan area. There are plenty of events happening to get you into the Halloween season. But here's three you should check out this weekend.

Trick or Treat On The Square

Looking for a spook-tacular evening? Grab the kids and head to downtown Lansing to trick-or-treat on the square. The family-friendly event is free and happening on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

"People will be able to come, stop into the local businesses and get candy," said the events and market manager for Downtown Lansing Inc., Jazmin Anderson."You'll be able to see some fun decorations at the different storefronts, they worked really hard on doing that."

About 30 businesses along Washington Square will be participating.

"Each business that's participating will have an orange balloon on the door, so you can know which ones to step into, meet the people who work there and just have a good time," Anderson said.

Costumes are encouraged, and the event is free. There will also be fun activities for people to participate in like face painting.

Anderson says events like these are important and brings the community together.

"We care so much about the community," Anderson said. "It's so important for us that have people come downtown and see the things that are down here and just have a reminder of what's actually happening in our city, and what's here and how they can support and things like that and just bring everybody together."

Howloween

Over in Old Town, you can dress up the pup in your life and celebrate Howloween at Preuss Pets.

"It's a whole weekend of fun at Preuss Pets, we have dog trick or treating on Friday," said General Manager Kirbay Preuss.

Yep, you heard that right, dog trick-or-treating. Over 30 businesses will be passing out dog treats, and there's even a costume contest.

"Last year, we had over 300 dogs dressed up in costumes participate in their costume contests. This year, you can expect probably an even bigger audience because the weather's supposed to be great," Preuss said. "It'll just be a joy to walk around in Old Town and partake in all the different things happening at businesses and bring your dog along."

It's free, and everyone who participates in the costume contest will get a free goodie bag full of treats. All they ask is that you pick up behind your pets.

And then on Saturday, you can learn something new at Tarantula night. It's an educational night set up for people of all ages.

"We have different stations set up throughout the whole store. They'll have candy. There'll be lots of fun little games, and you can get your picture taken at the green screen with like a fun background," said Invert Specialist Ella Youngblood. "We also have different invertebrates that have at those stations. So some of them will have mantises some of them will have tarantulas, some of them will have scorpions. It's more of a variety of invertebrates instead of just tarantulas."

For more details on these two events, click here.

A Ghostly Night at Turner Dodge

And finally, when night falls on Friday, you can enjoy a Ghostly Night at Turner Dodge. From spooky stories to the cool Halloween decorations, it's an event that will keep you on your toes.

"We'll talk about spooky things about the house in the history of this amazing place," said Jerry Jodloski with Robot Pumpkin. "It's all decorated in Victorian-adorn minuets throughout the mansion, which is really nice to kind of put you in the mood for that on this night."

There will also be a tour led by professionals from Southern Michigan Paranormals.

"There have been some interesting things happening during tours. I know that I sure wouldn't want to spend the night here, you know if you know, so you'll have the goosebump bumps on your arms. And you know, you'll feel a little tingle up your spine," Jodloski said. "My favorite part of this is exposing this house to more people, you know, the promotion that we have for this, this gem of a of a place that we have in Lansing, it's one of the oldest structures here in Lansing. And I'm so happy to be able to bring attention to it."

Tours start at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged and admission is $20. You can register online for one of the tours or call the Turner Dodge House at (517) 483-4220.

