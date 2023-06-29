Things to Do: Check out the Fenner Nature Center

LANSING, Mich. — If you love nature and being outdoors, this week’s Things to Do is for you. The Fenner Nature Centerin Lansing has a lot of things you can explore.

“Our mission is to connect people to nature right here in the heart of Lansing," said Development and Events Manager Alexa Seeger.

The park is made up of 134 acres and has about four and a half miles of trails that are open from 8 a.m. until dusk everyday.

“Right from when you pull in, you're getting the full nature experience. It feels very much like you're driving right back into the woods,” Seeger said. “There's a lot of wildlife to see around here. We have some red fox kits that were born this spring. We have barred owl this season.”

And don't worry, you don't have to look out for black bears. But, there is a bear on displace in the visitor center.

“How often do you get to see a black bear in Lansing that they can come here and learn. So you talk about you know, their habitats, their diets, their behaviors, and so try to take a little bit of fear away by understanding," Seeger said.

The visitor center also features other hands-on exhibits, reptiles and amphibians you can look at and an explore store where you can take a piece of nature home with you.

“We have some public programs coming up this summer as well. We'll be doing a sunset in s'mores later this summer," she said. "So we'll be singing campfire songs and making s'mores and enjoying the outdoors. And we've got a couple other fun programs coming up as well for all ages.”

The best part about all of it is that you can enjoy all of this nature for free, but they do take donations.

“Whether that's walking with friends or spending some quiet time and meditation, however you feel most comfortable, this space is a great place for it," Seeger said.

