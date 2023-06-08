Things to Do: Check out the Allen Farmers Market in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Going grocery shopping soon? How about adding some fresh produce to your shopping list from the Allen Farmers Market.

Every Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. on the corner of E. Kalamazoo Street and Shepard Street, a bunch of tents are set up to bring the community together.

"The Allen Farmers Market is one of Lansing's only year-round market," said manager Jenny Wagmann.

The market started 19 years ago and is something people look forward to every week.

"We saw that there was a need for food in this east side neighborhood of Lansing," Wagmann said. "The Allen Neighborhood Center it serves as a dynamic hub to for neighbors to access health and wellness and get those local fresh items."

The market started with four female farmers, and now, it has grown to 27 different vendors. And the experience feels like a warm hug from your bestie.

"You can experience live music every single week. You're gonna experience getting to know your vendors, your fresh produce vendors, your artisan bread vendors, we have the best cheese here as well," Wagmann said.

It's just a great place for people to connect and grow together over food.

The farmers market is free to check out, and if you're looking to buy something from vendors, there are multiple ways you can pay.

"We accept SNAP, EBT, debit, credit cards, Senior Project FRESH coupons, as well as WIC coupons," she said.

They will also pay you market dollars to go for a walk.

"Every single week on a Tuesday and Thursday, you're welcome to meet us at Hunter Park Garden House, and we will pay you for walking five miles," Wagmann said. "We'll pay you in market dollars that you can then come here on a Wednesday and spend the dollars with any of the vendors here on any different food item."

They will also pay you to walk to the market on Wednesday. There's even a pedicab to and from the market for those who park off site. Plus there is free ice cream.

So what are you waiting for? Head to the market next Wednesday and check it out.

"It's going to be the freshest produce, you're gonna get the freshest of food items as well. And it's all about supporting diversity," Wagmann said.

