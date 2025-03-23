The second annual Walk Worthy Event was held at the Lansing Mall.

Suited for Success etiquette workshop is an opportunity for young Mid-Michigan men to learn life skills.

Watch the video above to learn about the workshop.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m here inside the Lansing Mall for the Walk Worthy event; it’s a workshop class that teaches all men in our neighborhoods how to dress for success take a look.

”I’m totally excited that he is here today, to be able to learn different things mentors, can show him, how to be a successful young man,” Lansing parent Keisha Beverly said.

Suited for success etiquette workshop took place at the Lansing Mall. This an opportunity for young men in Mid-Michigan to learn how to tie a tie and set up a dinner table along with many other everyday skills Lansing parent Keisha Beverly is proud of her son learning these tools.

”To me, it's extremely important, especially since the elders in our family have sometimes moved on and transitioned,” Lansing parent Keisha Beverly said.

Beverly tells me that her son learning from other men in the community who can be mentors for him means the world to her.

”So this very important, because a lot of this we lack in our community, and it’s even better to see people like us that’s doing this, and men available and willing to give back to the community,” Lansing parent Keisha Beverly said

Organizers from the event tell me for the youth to be successful, they have to lead by example.

”Success starts when preparation meets opportunity a lot of time people in our community they don’t have the tools or the access or mentors,” One of the coordinators of the workshop James Jackson said.

However, for Beverly today was a great opportunity she tells me for her family.

”For him to be able to learn to do things the proper way, from people who have led the path and done the work, and now we are here to today,” Lansing parent Keisha Beverly said.

