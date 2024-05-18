The second annual Best Of Lansing Festival event took place at the state capital

The second annual Best Of Lansing Festival event occurred at the state capital

where many residents and vendors came out to enjoy live music, food, and games.

The Best of Lansing Festival part of 517 weekend, where many residents and vendors came out to enjoy live music, food and games.

The second annual event brought people together to showcase all the great things Lansing offers.

"We believe that Lansing has an amazing story to tell, we're all about showcasing the best of Lansing, to Lansing's future, we want to bring an opportunity to showcase all of the creatives and businesses and artists that make this community great," Organizer Chris Sell said.

That message was on display across the free festival Saturday.

Which featured retail shops and restaurants, influencers, changemakers, creators, and top-of-the-town winners.

I talked to some vendors who loved the atmosphere on a day that felt like a taste of summer.

"I think it brings the community extremely close, you see it's all-inclusive, we get a chance to speak to people we may have never spoken to before," Mics up guns down Vendor Sean French said.

Residents and vendors tell me this event brings the community closer together and were happy with the great weather.

