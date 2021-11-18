LANSING, Mich. — The search for Lansing's next police chief is down to two finalists.

Out of 20 applicants, the city has narrowed the search to the interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Jason Matson, a captain in the Bakersfield (California) Police Department.

On Tuesday, they will participate in a public candidate forum at 6 p.m. Officials have created a link to submit questions at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lansing-PC-Questions.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will interview the finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and will then make the final selection.

