The Robin Theatre switches it up and adds a bookstore

LANSING, Mich. — ​The Robin Theatre will soon have something more than live performances: a bookstore.

The REO Town venue is known for bringing people together to enjoy performing arts.

“We host concerts a variety of genres we host community events, poetry readings, comedy shows, dance events, plays, you name it,” said Dylan Rodgers, who opened the theater in 2015 with Jeana-Dee Allen.

The Robin Theatre had to close its doors last year due to the pandemic.

Tianna Jenkins

“The whole Etch A Sketch got shaken, and everything changed,” Rodgers said.

He says venue owners are hitting a point where, if they haven't closed already, their savings are drying up.

“Something needs to happen for a lot of folks. And we are kind of in that boat too. Which is why we’re trying to think outside the box and kind of creatively pivot what we do,” Rogers said.

He got the idea after talking with a friend and mentor. He says he's always enjoyed reading and looks at books as a way to escape.

“This was at a time where I was feeling really down about having lost the theater. Even if it's temporary, it feels like a real loss. Starting to think about the bookstore gave me something to look forward to and I needed that,” Rogers said.

Although there are used bookstores in Lansing there isn't one in REO Town.

Tianna Jenkins The Robin Books

“REO Town has kind of been having this evolving moment for the last I’d say even 10 years but particularly the last five. And I want to continue being a part of that instead of just having closed doors,” Rogers said.

They plan to have some kind of opening this summer, which may include sidewalk sales and limited open hours.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook