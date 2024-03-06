The Pace Program right here in Mid-Michigan is helping those in their golden years.

Sheala Monroy is forever grateful for Pace.

Watch the video above for how Pace can help your loved ones.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Come to Pace to be with people that we learn to love," Eaton County native Sheala Monroy said.

The Pace Program right here in Mid-Michigan is helping those in their golden years, when it comes to health challenges. One women tells me how this program has helped her through some tough times.

"When my husband passed away, they would come talk to me and just be there for me,"

Eaton County native Sheala Monroy joined pace in 2018 when her worst nightmare became reality.

The love of her life was gone and her own health started to decline.

"I was on a lot of medication for mental reasons, they helped keep me on track with that,"

Through those struggles Pace was there to help her through, and that's just one example out of many. Executive director Ken Robbins says there are 15 pace programs in the state of Michigan. The third most in the country.

"So the amazing thing about the Pace Program is that their is a team of 11 people that are all social workers nurses, nurse practitioners and they are responsible for what care a person needs to live safely in a home," Executive director Ken Robbins said.

Pace provides meals and medication to all of their patients and a 24/7 home-care and their mission is to help saves lives with no charge.

"The nice thing about our program and the benefits to be apart of the Pace Program is there is no out of pocket cost,"

Sheala is forever grateful for Pace.

"They been there for me,"

If you know anyone struggling with health mental or physical don't hesitate to go on Pace's website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook