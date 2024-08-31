The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival was held in Lansing

The event brought people from all over the state.

The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival was held in Lansing. It included musical acts from all genres, and live entertainment, many community members came out and enjoyed some wings.

"As far as the wings we have 24 different flavors, so it's a challenge for your taste bud," Event Organizer Shirley Powell said.

The festival brought out some of Michigan's best restaurants from across the state, we caught up with one in our neighborhood Carter's Restaurant.

"We got exotic sauces like Watermelon barbecue and a Pina Colada barbecue, lots of flavors," Owner of the Carters restaurant Eldred Carter said.

Owner of the Carters restaurant Eldred Carter tells me they been a restaurant for just over a year in Mid-Michigan and are best known for their wings. However, Eldred has a different reason than you may guess on why he loves this event.

"The cultural diversity of the crowd in the festival, it's not just to one demographic it's to all of them," Owner of the Carters restaurant Eldred Carter said.

"We have people who come from far even overseas come to the festival," Owner of the Carters restaurant Eldred Carter said.

While many community members enjoyed wings from several food trucks that came, organizers tell me this event has a deeper meaning and that the funds will help save lives in our neighborhood.

"A fundraiser for Against All Odds Foundation in Lansing, we help an underserved community," Event Organizer Shirley Powell said.

Many people traveled from all over the state of Michigan to the 10th annual festival and it continues tomorrow right here at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing.

