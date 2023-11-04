LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing community honored Curshawn Terrell, also known as "Kaz", a music-producing legend

"I tell I love him, I tell him I'm proud of him,"

Kaz was shot and killed December 31st 2022, and Saturday would have been his 41st birthday. His best friend of more than three decades, Bobby Lane says he misses him dearly but knows Kaz left a positive impact on the community.

"He meant the world to me, he taught me a lot, as far as brotherhood, being a good person, and just loving what you do,"

Bobby tells me Kaz's character made him such a lovable person and why he is missed by so many.

"He helped everybody out, he would do things for you, he would just do it on the strength of I see something in you, I don't want to be in the front I want to push to you propel you,"

Kaz is dearly missed within the Lansing community but leaves a lasting legacy, Bobby tells me the plan is to celebrate Kaz's birthday every year moving forward with some of the best music he created.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook