The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who deliver presents to children and healthcare workers at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. — Children at Sparrow Hospital got a surprise visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who on Saturday.

Marie and Jason Bowen from Williamston dressed up and delivered some holiday cheer to patients and caregivers.

They brought along 85 gifts for the children and had gift cards for the healthcare workers, all of which was made possible with help from community donations.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who ended up delivering gifts to 10 kids. The rest of the presents were left at the hospital.

This is the fifth year the Bowens have dressed up, but this is the first year they went to a hospital to give out gifts. They said the best part was seeing the children’s joy when they received a present.

“Nobody wants to be in the hospital ever. Especially with COVID and especially on Christmas and so if we can just make it just a little bit happier, bring just a little bit of joy then that’s all that matters,” Marie Bowen said.

The couple’s goal next year is to visit more hospitals.

