The Grid Arcade and Bar to close its doors

LANSING, Mich. — For nearly seven years the grid arcade and bar has been the spot in old town to get good drinks and play old school games.

But now those days will be a thing of the past after they made an announcement about closing their doors for good.

The announcement was made on Facebook last Thursday.

The owners thanked the community for supporting them over the years.

The gird has been a destination for things like first dates, holiday parties, happy hour, and more.

They are inviting the community to celebrate with them all month long.

Last call will be on Oct. 21.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook