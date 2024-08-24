The first-ever Earvin Johnson Senior Car Truck Show was held in Lansing.

The car show benefited two local organizations: Santa's First Responders and Michigan Concerns Of Police Survivors.

Watch the video above to learn about the Car Truck Show.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Union Missionary Baptist Church saw many neighbors come out to see some classic cars and a mid-Michigan legend. From a 1958 Chevrolet Impala to '73 Impala, and special memories of a father's car for a 1977 Everett High School graduate.

"I loved the Riviera's that was my favorite cause I took it from him," Magic Johnson said.

Saturday's classic car show in Lansing brought out the best of mid-Michigan to benefit two local organizations, including Magic Johnson himself.

"To honor my father's memory, but also tie it into two local organizations as well, we see the police are out here, and we want to make sure that if something happens to them, we can bless their families," Magic Johnson said.

"Something this big brought to us, is an absolute blessing," Ken Phinney Santa's First Responders said.

Leaders say funds from this event will go a long way in helping kids in our neighborhoods.

"Gives us more opportunities to help the kids that are in need, especially with the cancer kids it's absolutely wonderful," Ken Phinney Santa's First Responders said.

And in an event full of memories. I ran into Magic Johnson's old boss at Quality Dairy Ken Martin, who remembers the time he put Magic at the register the summer before he went to Michigan State.

"Pretty amazing cause that store had an overhead cigarette rack, and of course Magic being his height, people would walk in, and they could only see him from right here down," Quality Dairy Owner Ken Martin said.

Magic tells me he looks forward to this event becoming a staple in the community for years to come.

