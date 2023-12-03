LANSING, Mich. — Also in Lansing Saturday, the Dream warriors event aimed to inspire the next generation of young men in Lansing to prepare them for their future.

Leaders say the project was created in response to escalating youth violence in our neighborhoods. And in response to the cry for help from many young men.

25-year-old Lansing native Myles Johnson spoke at dream warriors Saturday and told me he wishes he was a part of this when he was younger.

"I seen it as a great opportunity to step up,"

The event featured speakers, a youth chat, and other entertainment. Organizer Janet Howard is proud of Myles and all of the young men who showed up.

"I'm so very proud of him and the model, he represents, he is exactly why we are doing this program, and if this helps someone follow in his footsteps, then our mission will be accomplished,"

The young men at the event tell me they learned a lot and the quote that they all took to heart was "I will do something great,"

