The continued debate over a potential increase in Michigan's minimum wage

Video shows restaurant workers on both sides of the issue explaining how the minimum wage increase will change the industry.

Restaurant workers and supporters continue their conversation over the Supreme Court's July 2024 decision to eliminate the tip credit and pay servers a higher hourly wage by 2030.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday, groups on both sides of the minimum wage debate came to the capitol to make their pitch... the newest voices to a conversation we've been following for months.

"I do what I do because I love it, I'm good at it, and it pays my bills", said Amy Covert.

Server Amy Covert has worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years. For her, the Supreme Court's decision to increase minimum wage and remove tips is personal.

"I'm not working for 15 dollars an hour, that's a joke. that's less than a third of what I make right now."

Covert and other servers met outside the capitol Monday while members of the One Fair Wage group met inside to speak about what they say are benefits of that decision.

In July, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled to raise the state's minimum wage for restaurant workers gradually over the next 5 years. With this ruling, the tip credit would be eliminated by 2030.

"There's a phrase in the industry that we say called 'making rent'.", said Sam Taub.

Servers like Same Taub say the minimum wage increase would provide stability.

"We should be able to 'make rent' just like everybody else by clocking in, doing our job, clocking out, and going home. It shouldn't have to be up to anybody else whether or not we do that."

Former Chief Workforce Officer Andy Levin agrees.

"It's really time that we pay restaurant workers enough to survive, and this is going to benefit the restaurant industry", said Andy Levin.

But other restaurant workers like Covert say they would be harmed by the new policy, which is scheduled to start in February next year.

"At the end of the day, we don't want this, we don't need this", said Covert.

They're fighting for what they say would be life-altering legislation.

In Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

