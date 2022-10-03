The Capital Region Airport Authority awarded $3.6 million for Lansing airport

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region Airport Authority was awarded $3.6 million for its Capital Region International Airport.

The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Economic Development Administration's $300 million coal communities commitment. The CRAA says the money is expected to help them move forward with the site readiness project at the airport.

The project will create build-ready sites on the 47 acres of airport land and create a regional storm water detention area. It will also focus on an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure. That project is expected to cost about $4.4 million, and the federal investment will be matched with nearly $900,000 in local funds from the airport.

Construction is expected to begin spring 2024.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook