The Capital Region Airport Authority awarded $3.6 million for Lansing airport

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region Airport Authority was awarded $3.6 million for its Capital Region International Airport.
The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Economic Development Administration's $300 million coal communities commitment. The CRAA says the money is expected to help them move forward with the site readiness project at the airport.
The project will create build-ready sites on the 47 acres of airport land and create a regional storm water detention area. It will also focus on an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure. That project is expected to cost about $4.4 million, and the federal investment will be matched with nearly $900,000 in local funds from the airport.
Construction is expected to begin spring 2024.
