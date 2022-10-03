Watch Now
The Capital Region Airport Authority awarded $3.6 million for Lansing airport

Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 16:18:33-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region Airport Authority was awarded $3.6 million for its Capital Region International Airport.

The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Economic Development Administration's $300 million coal communities commitment. The CRAA says the money is expected to help them move forward with the site readiness project at the airport.

The project will create build-ready sites on the 47 acres of airport land and create a regional storm water detention area. It will also focus on an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure. That project is expected to cost about $4.4 million, and the federal investment will be matched with nearly $900,000 in local funds from the airport.

Construction is expected to begin spring 2024.

